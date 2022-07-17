Turnover of £35.8m at Co Antrim packaging firm

A packaging company in Co Antrim has reported a 7.5% increase in turnover to £35.8m in its latest results as it added nearly £6m in UK sales.

Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS) Belfast recorded pre-tax profits of £5.3m over the year to September 2021, which was down 21% from £6.7m a year earlier.

The company, which is part of US giant WestRock, makes cartons, self-adhesive labels and leaflets for customers in Great Britain, NI and Europe from its premises in Mallusk.

In total, it has 50,000 staff around the world working from more than 320 operating and business locations. Sites include manufacturing facilities, paper and recycling mills, design centres, research labs and sales offices.

The Mallusk site supplies customers in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Customers include global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, many of whom have a large footprint in Ireland.

Its company report, which has been filed at Companies House, showed that UK turnover had increased by 65% over the year, from £8.9m to £14.7m. Employee numbers went from 164 to 173 with the company pay bill going from £6.7m to £7m.

Turnover from the rest of Europe was down from £24.4m to £21m, while sales to the rest of the world had more than doubled to just under £80,000.

Financial results were boosted after a transfer of business from another MPS site in the previous financial year had increased volume by 350 million units. The report said: “The annualised impact of this transfer resulted in an overall increase in turnover and returns were in line with expectations taking into consideration the time and cost associated with management of this volume transfer.”

However, Covid-19 had affected the company through reduced healthcare activities outside of Covid-19, with staff absence also impacting the cost of doing business.

But a strategic report filed with the results said that the company was expected to improve its result in the coming years. It had well-established relationships with customers and suppliers and expected to remain profitable and generate positive cash flows.

The business could also count on the long-term financial support of parent company WRKCo Inc, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and listed on the NYSE. It is led by CEO David B Sewell.

The company report said it had worked hard to adapt to the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement by engaging with suppliers, logistics teams and customers to put new systems and processes in place. It said it was maintaining its internal Brexit committee to ensure it was up to date with any developments. However, war in Ukraine had not had a material impact.

It said that risks facing the company included inflationary price pressure, external competition, downturn in target markets, loss of key personnel and future government regulations.