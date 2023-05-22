Turnover rises by almost a quarter for Northern Ireland tech firm Kainos

The Belfast-based IT provider has boosted its turnover by 24% year on year to £374.8m in the 12 months ending March 31, 2023.

And global sales have grown from £3m back in 2015, when it became the first Northern Ireland business to be listed on the FTSE 250, to £132m in the latest financial year.

“Over a third of our business now comes from Europe and the US,” said Brendan Mooney, Group chief executive. “We’re very proud of our founding story in Belfast but we are increasingly a global business, so we’re delighted with that progress over the last 12 months.”

Adjusted pre-tax profits rose by 15% to £67.6m across Kainos’ three divisions of digital services, workday services and workday products.

Employee numbers have increased by 11% year on year to 2,990 colleagues based in 22 countries, and plans remain on schedule to move the firm’s Belfast workforce into new headquarters at Bankmore Square by 2026.

Student accommodation for Queen’s University is also to be housed on the development, with Kainos not requiring the whole site but keen to exert influence on an overall project benefitting the Belfast cityscape.

“We still have a rather modest office attendance in Belfast at the minute,” said Mr Mooney. “Only 17% of the workforce come into the office on any given day and that drops on a Monday and Friday.”

The tech firm encourages younger employees starting out on their careers to come into the office a bit more, he said, but Kainos is “super relaxed” about continuing to operate a hybrid-working model.

“It’s what people want and they’re doing a super job,” he said.

The group will continue to grow its workforce in Belfast and Derry. “It’s an important source of talent,” said Mr Mooney. “It’s important to us as a local business to offer great careers to great talent in the local market as well.”

International sales have climbed by 52% over the last year to 35% of total revenue and include such impactful projects as AI analysis to aid the United Nations International Organization for Migration in its allocation of resources to aid tens of millions of displaced people.

Commercial sector customers, meanwhile, generate half of revenue for Kainos, rising by 51% to £186.4m.

An anticipated drop saw healthcare revenues fall by 24% to £138m, while public sector sales rose by 24% to £138m.

Workday products sales rose by 40% to £47.9m. “We invested just under £10m in our workday products business,” said Mr Mooney, “and we’re seeing the benefits of doing so. We think there’s a huge opportunity for that.”

And prospects are also looking good for Kainos, with bookings up by 22% to £427.8m, and its contracted backlog climbing 24% to £322.9m.

The biggest area reflected in the backlog is digital services for the UK public sector, followed by US workday business, while 90% of business is coming from existing clients.

“Our cash balance is up 41%,” said Mr Mooney. “That’s £108m in the bank, which adds a sense of security we have as a business.

“Our outlook is pretty positive. It’s been a busy year and a great effort by the wider team.”