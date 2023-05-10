Two new multi-million Stena Line ferries set to boost freight capacity by 80%

Two new Stena Line ships to boost freight capacity on Belfast–Heysham route by 80%.

Stena Line is set to launch two new ships to boost freight capacity to and from Belfast by 80%.

The company has announced that it is constructing the freight ferries as part of its expansion of the Belfast-Heysham service.

The multi-million pound investment will almost double capacity on the route.

Each of the two new 147-meter vessels has been designed to maximise volume and will provide 2,800 lane meters of capacity which is an 80% increase on current ship capacities.

Paul Grant, Stena Line trade director, said: “This is very significant day for Belfast - Heysham freight traffic. By adding an extra 80% capacity to the route, Stena Line has responded to growing demands from customers.

"We have operated a very popular service on Belfast-Heysham for several years now but with restricted capacity it has been challenging to meet increased market growth.

"With the extra capacity, we will now be able to significantly enhance our service on this route and complement our Birkenhead, Cairnryan and Holyhead services.”

The ‘NewMax’ vessels, the first of which is due to enter service on the route in autumn 2025, will be equipped to carry 12 passengers and 26 crew and will be able to operate on methanol fuel.

Stena Line is currently working closely with the supply chain of methanol and has secured future volumes of e-methanol to fulfil its strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030.

Future proofing of the new vessels for electrification will also be another priority during construction providing in-built technologies that can take advantage of both battery propulsion and shore power, where this is available.

According to Stena Line, the unique tidal systems prevailing in Heysham can be challenging, so each vessel will be fitted with a bespoke marine technology configuration making it more resilient to the prevailing weather conditions. It added that three bow thrusters will provide optimum manoeuvrability and reliability and a specially designed engine/propeller configuration will further enhance berthing capability in extreme weather.

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “We are delighted to welcome today’s announcement by Stena Line that two new vessels will support the increased volume of RoRo traffic moving through Belfast Harbour.

“We are committed to working in close collaboration with our long-standing and much valued partners at Stena Line, as we work together to invest in port infrastructure and develop as a world leading regional port. We share Stena Line’s ambitions to meet increased market growth and exceed customer expectations and will continue to support them at this exciting time for the Belfast-Heysham freight route”.