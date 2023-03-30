Two NI companies secure funding in new £240 million UK green energy scheme

The Government has said new jobs and investment are set to come to Northern Ireland as a result of “ambitious plans” to scale up affordable, clean, homegrown power and build thriving green industries in the UK.

The two NI companies that are among the first batch of successful applicants to the £240 million Net Zero Hydrogen Fund are Ballymena Hydrogen and Mannok, a building products manufacturer based in Fermanagh.

After decades of reliance on importing expensive, foreign fossil fuels, the UK Government said it is delivering a “radical shift in our energy system” towards cleaner, more affordable energy sources to power more of the UK from the UK.

Northern Ireland’s successful Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) projects consist of Mannok plans to design a project that will generate local green hydrogen using a direct wire connection from local wind assets using a 5MW electrolyser.

Ballymena Hydrogen aims to install and operate a multi-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production and distribution system in Ballymena with the capacity of meeting total hydrogen demand of more than 250 buses.

The government has set an ambition for 10GW of hydrogen production by 2030 – which could generate enough clean electricity to power all of London for a year.

Fifteen projects will be awarded grant funding of £37.9 million to support the development and deployment of new low carbon hydrogen production plants.

Hydrogen will play an important role in helping intensive industries such as chemicals, steel and cement convert to using clean energy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Thanks to our unique geography and strong expertise in clean technology, the UK is well placed to create thriving new industries in carbon capture, hydrogen and floating offshore wind across the country.

“By investing in new ways to power the UK, we will not only strengthen our long-term energy security, but also deliver on our promise to grow the economy with well-paid jobs and opportunities for businesses to export their expertise around the world.”

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart said: “Northern Ireland will be at the heart of our plans to power up the UK, as we support its development of new home-grown technologies of the future.

"Today's announcement will create opportunities for Northern Irish businesses to export their expertise around the world and set the standard for a clean, secure and prosperous future.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP said Northern Ireland is well-positioned to accelerate hydrogen innovation and deployment, and become a leader in innovative technology in the key growth area of green technology.

“With the support of UKG funding, it is great to see innovative NI companies Mannok and Ballymena Hydrogen make vital contributions to the government's green growth mission and strengthen the NI economy through new jobs and investment,” he added.

In Thursday’s announcement, the UK Government named the first projects to progress to the next stage of the negotiations to rollout the first Carbon Capture clusters in our industrial heartlands.

This follows confirmation in the recent Spring Budget of a £20 billion investment over the next 20 years to support local carbon capture storage projects.