Two NI firms secure nearly £4m from UK energy scheme

FP McCann, based in Magherafelt, has received £3.39m to make energy efficiency improvements to the crushing and concrete manufacturing process at its Craigall Quarry in Kilrea

FP McCann and Natural World Products have received a share of nearly £4m in government funding to become more energy efficient and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industry said the support would help them “clean up” manufacturing processes.

Concrete firm FP McCann was given £3.39m to make energy efficiency improvements to the crushing and concrete manufacturing process at its Craigall Quarry in Kilrea.

Natural World Products, a Dunmurry-based producer of peat-free composts and soil conditioners, received nearly £300,00 for fuel-switching projects. It will replace diesel-powered plant equipment with electricity-powered equivalents.

The support is through the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund to help future-proof industries in the move to cut emissions.

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker said: “Congratulations to FP McCann and Natural World Products for securing this funding.”