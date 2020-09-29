Tyrone aviation manufacturer Mallaghan doubles profit before pandemic

Firm recorded increased turnover of 26%

A Co Tyrone aviation manufacturer more than doubled its operating profits and boosted sales to almost £70m last year before the implications of Covid-19 hit its trade.

The latest financial results from Mallaghan show operating profits rose from £2.4m in 2018 to £4.9m last year for the period up to 31 December 2019.

Turnover also increased 26% to £69,9m.

A major employer in the Dungannon area, with 365 staff last year, and another base in Georgia, United States, Mallaghan is one of the global leaders in the manufacture of aviation ground support equipment. Its customer base includes some of the world's largest airlines, airports plus ground handling and catering companies.

Its principal products include high lift trucks for catering, cabin cleaning and facilitating passengers with restricted movement, as well as de-icing rigs, water and waste trucks, baggage conveyors and various forms of passenger stairs. Last year it announced a major contract to build a fleet of airport buses for Ryanair.

Earlier this year Mallaghan announced that it would cut its workforce as a result of Covid-19.

Ronan Mallaghan, managing director at Mallaghan said: "During March 2020, as the Group was preparing its financial statements the global impact of Covid-19 was beginning to emerge.

"The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the aviation sector and significantly reduced demand for our products. The company came into this crisis on a sound financial footing and has a robust strategic plan in place to navigate the challenges in the sector.

"We are hopeful that we will see a gradual return in demand in early 2022, when global air passenger numbers start to recover."

As part of its strategic plan, the company will continue its Research and Development programme to develop new energy efficient products to aid the drive towards reducing the emissions in the aviation sector.

The aviation industry has been one of the worst hit sectors during the pandemic.

Earlier this month the First and Deputy First Ministers called on the Prime Minister to set up an Aerospace Taskforce to mitigate the damage.

Both Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill as well as union Unite, collectively called on Boris Johnson to urgently establish the recovery organisation, which could prevent the loss of more jobs here.

A workers' union has said that up to 1800 jobs are at threat here in the sector.

In July, Co Down-based Collins Aerospace announced 235 employees would not be returning to work at the end of their furlough period.

And in June, Bombardier in east Belfast announced it was seeking to make 400 voluntary redundancies among its core staff, as well as "releasing" 200 temporary workers.

At the beginning of September, Bombardier also said it would be moving to a four-day week for staff.

Regional secretary at Unite, Jackie Pollock said: "In Northern Ireland, we have an unfolding crisis in the sector."

He said threatened lay-offs to date would cause a £800m blow to the economy and £17.5m reduction in household consumption.