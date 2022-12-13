UK Government working to ‘mitigate’ concerns over impact of new travel document requirement on NI tourism

Tourism leaders in Northern Ireland are concerned the requirement could put off tourists who arrive into the Republic.

The UK Government has said it’s working to mitigate concerns that a new entry requirement will put off tourists who come to Northern Ireland after arriving in the Republic.

The Home Office is introducing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for people arriving into the UK, in a system similar to the US Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

A source said it would be quick and light-touch and would not be onerous or burdensome.

But tourism leaders in Northern Ireland have said they’re concerned the requirement could put off tourists who arrive into the Republic first and would otherwise travel to NI sights like the Titanic Belfast and the Giant's Causeway in their itinerary.

Joanne Stuart, the chief executive of the NI Tourism Alliance, said she feared the new system put about 25% of Northern Ireland’s tourism business at risk.

No date has been given for introduction of the scheme, and there is no indication of how much an ETA will cost. An ESTA to enter the US costs $21 (£17).

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “There are — and will continue to be — no routine immigration controls whatsoever on the Ireland-Northern Ireland land border, or on journeys within the Common Travel Area.

“Those arriving in the UK, including Northern Ireland, will need to continue to enter in line with the UK’s immigration framework, and follow Electronic Travel Authorisation rules when introduced.

“We are working with stakeholders to mitigate concerns that the Electronic Travel Authorisation will inhibit tourism in Northern Ireland.”

The ETA requirement is part of the Nationality and Borders Act and is intended to improve the UK’s ability to prevent the travel of those who present a threat to the UK.

It is to apply to those passengers visiting the UK or transiting the UK who do not currently need a visa for short stays or do not have an immigration status before travelling. It will not apply to Irish citizens.

Speaking to Business Telegraph, Joanne Stuart said the ETA system would undermine the marketing of NI overseas as part of the overall island of Ireland.

“For a long time, NI has been promoted as part of the island of Ireland and over £1bn has been paid on creating the island of Ireland as a destination, and 70% of our overseas travellers will arrive into the Republic of Ireland primarily through Dublin.

“Their holiday means visiting the whole island, and part of that will be a visit to NI. But the ETA means another obstacle because before they can go they need to have this ETA, they need to apply for it, there will be a cost to it and we don’t know yet how much it will be.

“We think it’s potentially a quarter of our tourism business is at risk with regards to the ETA.”

The scheme is due to start in January with a pilot scheme in the Gulf States, before later applying to European travellers and those from the US and Australia.

Ms Stuart added: “We have now intensified our activity to find a resolution.”