UK group to run new Belfast student apartment block

The new 15-storey Belfast development on the corner of Little Victoria Street and Bruce Street

MRP is developing new student accommodation at the corner of Bruce Street and Little Victoria Street in Belfast

A UK student accommodation group is to take over and operate a new block of studio apartments in Belfast with its first residents to be welcomed in September next year.

Developer MRP has already started work on the 15-storey block of 271 studio apartments at the corner of Little Victoria Street and Bruce Street.

It’s now agreed a forward funding deal with Vita Group for the Cheshire-based company to buy and operate the development. It will be the group’s first accommodation here, adding to 20 locations in Britain and two in Barcelona.

Max Bielby of Vita Group said: “Belfast presents an exciting opportunity for Vita Student. The city attracts top talent from around the world to study at its universities and is currently underserved by existing purpose-built student accommodation.

“This puts pressures on the local housing market and so there is pent up demand for quality student accommodation, helping to attract more talent from Northern Ireland and around the world. We are pleased to build on our partnership with MRP in creating the best student living experience