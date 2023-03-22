UK inflation rate up to 10.4% with food rises hitting 45-year peak

Food inflation has hit its highest level in more than 45 years — © Aaron Chown

Northern Ireland shoppers are continuing to face high prices for their grocery shop — and a pint in the pub — after inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February.

Reversal of a downward trend in inflation since last year’s peak means pressure from the cost-of-living crisis is set to continue.

And with less discretionary spend at consumers’ disposal, retail and hospitality are among sectors likely to feel continued impact.

Food inflation reached a 45-year peak of 18.3% in February, up from 16.8% the month before, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Inflation in restaurants and cafés, meanwhile, climbed from 9.4% in January to 11.4% last month, the highest since December 1991.

Soaring drinks prices were behind the hike and are likely to continue in Northern Ireland, with Guinness supplier Diageo this week confirming it’s adding 13p per pint to its on-trade prices from April 3.

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation had been expected to fall below 10% but instead rose from 10.1% in January to 10.4% last month. CPI had been slowly declining since peaking at 11.1% in October last year.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Neil Johnston said: “This surprise uptick in inflation is a reflection of the pressures that suppliers are under.

“In the retail sector, we focus on delivering value and choice, but ultimately, if the costs of production and maintaining the supply chain have gone up, some of this may end up being passed on to consumers. We continue to live in challenging times, both for consumers and retailers.”

Vegetable shortages are thought to have been a factor in the unexpected climb.

Stemming from unfavourable weather conditions, greater reliance on volatile global supplies post-Brexit and high energy prices, the shortage has seen supermarkets rationing purchases of vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce and peppers.

Price rises in the past 12 months

Ongoing rising costs may place pressure on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to implement another interest rate hike on Thursday as it seeks to bring inflation back under control.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year.”

Among the highest year-on-year hikes for food are low-fat milk (+42.2%), olive oil (+40.7%), sugar (+38.4%), eggs (+32.5%) and butter (+27.5%).

Motor fuel prices are falling, with the annual rate dropping to 4.6% in February from 7.7% in January.

ONS said average petrol and diesel prices stood at 148.0p and 169.5p a litre respectively in February 2023, compared with 147.6p and 151.7p a litre a year ago.

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The main drivers of inflation — restaurants and hotels, food and clothing — confirm the pressure we see on the hospitality and retail sectors.

“The longer this goes on, the greater the impact on businesses and consumers as much higher prices become the norm.”

Many economists believe inflation will begin to ease again this year. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has cut its forecasts for inflation, predicting CPI would end the year at around 2.9%.