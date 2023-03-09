UK ‘risking NI tourism revenue’ in requiring overseas visitors crossing border to use entry scheme

A tourism spokesperson has warned he “bureaucracy and potential costs” of getting an ETA would mean overseas visitors dropping plans to go north of the border. — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

A tourism chief has hit out at the Home Office for failing to exempt overseas visitors travelling from Dublin to Northern Ireland from the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme.

The measure, part of the Nationality and Borders Bill, will requires overseas visitors passing from the Republic into NI to have additional paid-for authorisation.

Legislation on how the scheme would work was laid down in Parliament on Thursday.

But the Government has abandoned a requirement for non-Irish EU citizens living in the Republic to have to apply for the ETA if they wished to cross the border. Irish citizens are also exempt.

But there is no exemption for tourists from overseas wishing to visit Northern Ireland – which the tourism industry here says puts 25% of annual revenue at risk.

The NI Tourism Alliance accused the Home Office of failing to reflect the “unique” nature of tourism in Northern Ireland.

Chief executive Dr Joanne Stuart said: “Despite extensive discussions between NITA and the Home Office, including cross-party support from Northern Ireland MPs, we are dismayed that the Government has refused to adapt the ETA scheme to reflect Northern Ireland’s unique position as the only part of the UK with a land border.”

She said that 70% of visitors into Northern Ireland arrived via Dublin – but that the “bureaucracy and potential costs” of getting an ETA would mean visitors dropping plans to go north of the border.

"This puts 25% of all tourism spend in Northern Ireland at risk,” said Ms Stuart.

“We will need time to scrutinise the detail of the legislation, but we are incredibly disappointed that the Government has discounted the evidence provided by the industry and has shown no flexibility to protect seamless travel across the island for most visitors.

"We believe that a short-term exemption for overseas visitors travelling from Dublin to Northern Ireland could have been delivered in line with the Government’s wider policy objectives.”

She said tourism had the potential to create jobs and wealth across Northern Ireland.

But she said the announcement “does nothing to support those opportunities and is contrary to the Government’s own Levelling-Up agenda”.

The Home Office did not comment when asked why there was no exemption from the ETA for overseas tourists from the Republic.

But it’s maintained that the experience of other countries with similar schemes shows it is highly unlikely to deter a “genuine visitor”.

It’s also argued that the ETA will only be a small additional cost which would not put off most “legitimate” visitors. An ESTA to enter the US costs $21 (£17.60).

In addition, it’s argued that travellers are already familiar with similar schemes in places like the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

But in December, the Home Office said it was “working to mitigate” concerns about the scheme and its impact on tourism.

In a statement on Thursday, MP Robert Jenrick said: “The cost of an ETA will be in line with similar international schemes, and individuals can make multiple visits to the UK over a two-year validity period.”

But Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry MP said he was concerned at the impact for Northern Ireland.

“The majority of international visitors to Northern Ireland enter via Dublin. Indeed, the island of Ireland is marketed internationally as a single entity. Any additional bureaucracy could be an impediment or disincentive for tourists to come north.”

Visitors to the UK from the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and Jordan, will be the first to be subjected to the ETA before worldwide expansion throughout 2024.