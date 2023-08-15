UK wage growth soars to record rate with pay up 7.5% in Northern Ireland

Wages have increased at a record annual pace in the UK with regular pay packets up 7.5% in Northern Ireland.

That’s according to the latest data published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

Earnings data from HMRC PAYE revealed employees here had a median monthly pay of £2,103 in July 2023 which marks a rise of £147 (7.5%) over the past year.

The number of employees being paid through HMRC PAYE in July 2023 was 793,000 – up 0.4% over the month and 1.9% over the year.

Labour market data for the second quarter of 2023 shows the biggest change in the number of employees by industry was recorded in services (2.2%) and manufacturing (1.3%)

The number of people working in the construction sector remained unchanged.

However, the unemployment rate increased by 1.7% in July with 37,000 people here claiming benefits which remains almost 24% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

Across the UK people’s pay grew by 7.8% – the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001.

But inflation – which measures the pace at which prices are rising – remains relatively high at 7.9%.

New inflation figures are due out on Wednesday and are expected to show price growth slowed again during July.

Some economists have predicted it could fall to 6.8% which is still far higher than the Bank of England's target to keep inflation at 2%.