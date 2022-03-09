Ukraine crisis will mean energy prices will remain high, says report

War in Ukraine is likely to cause energy prices to remain high for much longer than anticipated, an economic report has warned.

The spring 2022 outlook from the Ulster University economic policy centre said the war was wreaking devastating humanitarian consequences.

But it said it was also exacerbating economic risks, including high energy costs.

The economic policy centre predicted economic growth of 4.2% for the UK and Northern Ireland alike this year, dropping to 2.1% for both in 2023.

It forecasts a further contraction in growth for Northern Ireland to 1.8% in 2024, while predicting a steeper contraction for the UK to 1.3%.

Economic policy centre director Gareth Hetherington said global economies had appeared to be in recovery after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, until the Russian invasion of Ukraine unleashed devastation and economic challenges.

“The issue for local as well as national policy makers is that many of these challenges are global in nature and largely outside our control at least in the short term.

"Although the UK has limited direct reliance on Russian oil and gas, the energy market is global so any supply shortfalls in one market, for example mainland Europe, pushes the price up for everyone.

“In addition, the sanctions imposed on Russia also come with a cost to western economies, the scale of which is currently unclear.

"This will all feed through to higher inflation and in turn higher interest rates.”

The centre said higher energy costs had been considered transitory until the crisis began in Ukraine.

It predicts that interest rates will have gone up from 0.25% last year to 1.25% by the end of this year, with a rate of inflation for 2022 of 5.9%.

Mr Hetherington said: “Over the last nine months inflation has increased significantly from 2% to 5.5% and until recently many central banks took the view that price rises were caused by pandemic related factors and prices would soon return to the 2% target rate.

"But with US inflation at a 40-year high and both UK and European inflation at a 30-year high, there is now a realisation that other longer term factors are also driving inflation higher.

“The challenge for central banks therefore is two-fold, firstly trying to reverse the trend of rising inflation through higher interest rates but secondly needing to avoid the prospect of tightening monetary policy too quickly just as the economy starts to slow because of rising costs and the wider consequences of war in the Ukraine.”

But despite the grave global challenges, Mr Hetherington said access to talent remained the biggest headache for businesses.

He said growth in the working age population in Northern Ireland had slowed down, and was tipped to increase by under 3,000 for the rest of the decade.