Ulster Bank: 250 NI staff to lose jobs as operation in Republic shuts, says union

Ulster Bank is making 813 staff redundant, including 250 in NI, as it withdraws from the market in the Republic

Ulster Bank is cutting the jobs of 250 staff in Northern Ireland who were employed by its operation in the Republic, a trade union has said.

The lender has been winding down its operations in the Republic. The Ulster Bank business in Northern Ireland, which is closely aligned with parent company NatWest, is unaffected.

According to the Financial Services Union (FSU) in the Republic, it has now announced another 813 redundancies as part of its withdrawal. Of the 813, 250 are based here.

Gareth Murphy, head of industrial relations and campaigns at the FSU, said it was a “sad and difficult day” for workers and their families who had given up so much during their years of service.

“As a union, throughout this difficult process, we have managed to secure improved redundancy terms and protected jobs with staff transferring to other banks,” Mr Murphy said.

"We have also managed to secure up to 100 jobs with staff transferring to new roles within NatWest.”

He added: “There is more that can be done. Remote working has many benefits. It opens up the possibility of staff based in Northern Ireland undertaking work across the entire NatWest network.

"NatWest is a large company employing thousands of people. There is a clear onus on NatWest to fully explore any opportunity to redeploy staff across its network.

“These are very skilled, professional staff, who know and understand the financial needs of business and people. It is important their knowledge and skillsets are not lost. The FSU will continue to support our members over the coming days and months.”

Ulster Bank, which has been led in the Republic by chief executive Jane Howard, shut its remaining 63 branches over the border last month. It sold 25 other outlets in a deal with lender Permanent TSB, which brought its network to 98 branches.

Ulster Bank in the Republic has been asked for comment.

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll described the redundancies as “a shocking attack on workers during a cost-of-living crisis”, adding they were “unwarranted and unnecessary”.

“Plans to throw 250 workers on the scrapheap are completely indefensible. If NatWest wants to scale back its Ulster Bank operation, then it must redeploy these staff members across its hugely profitable banking network,” Mr Carroll said.

“I will be engaging with workers and their trade union in the coming days to formulate an opposition to these redundancies. In the meantime, I would encourage Ulster Bank and the NatWest Group to reconsider these actions.”

Ulster Bank announced the closure of nine branches in Northern Ireland at Holywood, Warrenpoint, Dunmurry, Antrim, Ballymoney, Larne, Comber, Maghera and Clogher last year.

Its central Belfast headquarters on Donegall Square East have been refurbished in NatWest’s purple brand colour.