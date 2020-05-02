Ulster Bank comes to the rescue for two mid-Ulster bars to help them keep afloat

Two mid-Ulster bars have secured financial support from Ulster Bank to assist them through the coronavirus crisis.

Dorman's, including Secrets Nightclub, and Mary's Bar and Restaurant - managed by Henry and Teresa McGlone - received a loan via the UK Government-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

Mr and Mrs McGlone have operated in the local hospitality industry for more than 30 years.

Henry McGlone said: "Clearly, we have faced a complete stop to our trade due to social distancing measures. Without this support we would, quite simply, be out of business.

"Ulster Bank have always worked well with us, but it is at this time of crisis that they have really come to the fore to enable us to preserve our businesses for the future, something that is not only important for us, but for the town as a whole."

Damien Long, relationship director at Ulster Bank, said it is "strongly committed to supporting our customers in these times of significant challenge and we have worked closely with the owners and their advisors to put in place a package to appropriately assist the businesses at this time".

Mary's is a 7,000 sq ft bar and restaurant on Market Street in Magherafelt which dates back to 1876. It underwent substantial investment when it was purchased by Henry and Teresa McGlone in 2007, before reopening in 2008.

Dorman's on Queen Street was established in 1905 and remains in the Dorman family through current owners Henry and Teresa McGlone (nee Dorman). Previously Dorman's & The Opera, the 12,000 sq ft premises underwent a transformation in 2014 before reopening as Dorman's and Secrets Nightclub.

Ulster Bank recently announced it has supported more than 1,600 business customers during the coronavirus crisis to date and has approved 95% of requests.