Ulster Bank glitch sees delays in money deposits

Ulster Bank customers are experiencing delays to money being put into their accounts.

Angry customers have been complaining to the bank that their wages have not been credited to their accounts on Friday morning.

However, it is understood only customers in the Republic of Ireland have been affected.

A spokesperson for Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland said: “We are aware that Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland is experiencing delays applying credits to some customers’ accounts.

"We are not aware of this issue affecting Ulster Bank customers in Northern Ireland. However, as always we would encourage customers who have any questions or concerns to get in touch with us.”

Sinn Fein finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said customers had not received credit and payments into their accounts for around 24 hours.

“These customers were counting on receiving their pay last night or this morning, and now face the prospect of penalties due to unpaid debit payments and standing orders," he said.

“This is totally unacceptable and places workers and families in a terrible position.

“Ulster Bank are yet to identify the number of customers affected by this delay.

“I am calling on Ulster Bank to notify every customer who has had a delay in payments into their account immediately, and to provide the emergency payments needed to ensure these customers are not out of pocket or in debt as a result of Ulster Bank’s mistake.

“Customers can access Ulster Bank’s emergency phoneline on 1850 424 365 from the South and 00 353 1804 7475 from the North.”