Ulster Bank unveils new card for vulnerable customers

Ulster Bank has launched a card enabling vulnerable customers to give volunteers a way to pay for their essential goods.

The Companion Card is an add-on to Ulster Bank's existing current account service.

It can be topped up by up to £100 and given to a trusted person or carer to enable them to make purchases on behalf of the individual.

To make the system more secure, the card will be kept separately on the bank's systems, even though it will be associated with the customer's existing bank account.

It does not share a PIN or long card number with the customer's existing debit cards and ATM withdrawals are restricted to £50.

The bank also offers vulnerable customers and those in extended isolation a fee-free cash delivery service to their door.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said: 'We're working hard to support customers and provide help to people across Northern Ireland, especially those most in need.

"By passing the companion card to a trusted volunteer, it will give those customers in extended isolation or vulnerable situations the confidence that they can get help with essential goods safely and securely."