Ulster Bank unveils new ‘green re-mortgage’

Ulster Bank has said a new ‘green remortgage’ product will support a pledge it has made to help customers become more energy efficient.

The product will be available on a two or five-year fixed rate basis and maximum loan to value of 85% for first time buyers and home movers, on homes with a maximum value of £600,000.

The new product will offer a discounted interest rate to customers re-mortgaging a property with an energy efficiency rating of A or B.

Every home must have an energy performance certificate (EPC) when it is built, sold or rented.

An EPC gives the property an energy efficiency rating from A or 100 (most efficient) to G or 0 (least efficient) and is valid for 10 years.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank said: “Ulster Bank introduced our green mortgage to the market earlier this year and have seen a lot of success in rewarding customers for making greener decisions.

"We experienced increasing customer demand for a green remortgage product and we’re happy to respond to this. One of the core parts of our purpose as a bank is to help address the climate challenge.”

The bank said its ambition is for 50% of its mortgage book to be at or above EPC C or equivalent rating of C by 2030.