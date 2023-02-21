Ulster Bank’s Sandra Wright: Community activity makes our staff more engaged

A ‘soak the boss’ competition, bake-offs and sponsored cycles are just some of the fundraising methods deployed by Ulster Bank to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Care.

It’s one of a small number of charities and events supported extensively by the lender as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) mission — a cause close to Sandra Wright’s heart.

Sandra is based in Belfast as the senior human resources business partner at Ulster Bank parent NatWest Group. She’s also co-chair of NatWest’s regional board in Northern Ireland and plays a big part in Ulster Bank’s CSR contribution.

She studied BSc in psychology at Queen’s University Belfast followed by a Master of Science in occupational psychology. Sandra then joined Ulster Bank in 2006 as HR business partner and took up up a NatWest Group position in 2015.

She regards championing charities and communities as crucial. “That’s our purpose and our reason for being. All the community programmes we are involved in are designed to deliver sustainable long-term benefits.

“We partner with individuals and organisations to really, really make a strong difference in the community.”

It has built up close relationships with youth charity The Prince’s Trust, food bank charity Trussell Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. A close relationship with a small number of charities is its preferred model.

Each year, it holds a month of focused fundraising for a particular charity, with 2022’s One Week in October held to raise money for Macmillan.

“We’ve raised over £80,000 for Macmillan in the last year. Charities are really struggling, in particular for financial support.

“Our One Week in October for Macmillan was a really practical thing and something that colleagues got behind as well, as who of us haven’t been touched either directly or indirectly by cancer.”

Colleagues get a say on which charity will be the focus for fundraising. “Macmillan has been there for a number of years because it really is so important to colleagues.

“The idea is to have a very focused period where we really get behind a charity and have lots of activity in our branches and head office. We raise as much money as we possibly can for them through really creative means though it’s not constrained to just one week.”

But as well as raising money for worthy causes, she’s keen that fundraising helps engage staff in the bank’s purpose.

It developed a two-year partnership with Trussell Trust, donating to its food banks and working within them.

Ulster Bank also gave the Trussell Trust access to staff to educate them about food banks, and helped introduce the trust the trust to other organisations.

Its work with the Prince’s Trust is also a group-wide partnership, with a large amount of work taking place here in Northern Ireland. It provides workshops on employability skills and visits schools to support enterprise activity. This week, staff are visiting Priory College in Holywood, Co Down.

They’re also providing CV writing and feedback sessions.

Sandra says: “It’s about preparing young people for the world of work using the skills that we have but possibly take for granted at times.

“It’s to really help people who need that extra bit of support to make their way forward in the world of work.”

She believes the results are tangible not just for the people who are directly getting help but also the employees involved in delivering it.

“It’s always been really important but CSR is a really strong engagement factor for staff.

“We notice that in employment survey results, people who have had the opportunity to engage with a CSR activity during the year are typically more engaged with their work. So it’s definitely something that’s able to make people feel that they’re part of something bigger than just coming in to do their job.

“You only have to talk to people after taking part in a community event to see the buzz they’ve got from that and they bring that back to the workplace as well.

“Doing it as part of a team is fantastic because it just creates that teamwork and it’s something different to the day job.”

The hybrid work pattern which has set in following the Covid-19 pandemic has made it all the more important for employees to get together with a common purpose, she said.

“In the last number of years with more people working from home, there have been fewer opportunities maybe to engage in a face-to-face way. But because humans are social beings, taking part in CSR activity becomes an even more important part of that toolbag of helping teams to feel part of something.”

Ulster Bank is the chief sponsor of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, which are now open for entries and culminate in an awards ceremony on April 27.

It’s also the headline sponsor of the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, organised by our sister publication the Sunday Life.

Sandra says that the Spirit Awards, which recognise ordinary people doing extraordinary things, have an amazing feel-good factor. This year’s awards have just been launched.

“It is to me the absolute epiphany of what our purpose is as a bank. What better way than to celebrate people who have overcome huge adversity in their life to do massively important and wonderful things for their communities.

“It’s an outstanding event and really just absolutely in line with our purpose.

“It’s a no brainer for us each year that we want to be involved in this and it’s a really strong partnership and one we get an awful lot out of.

“We run an internal Spirit of Ulster Bank Awards in line with Spirit of NI Awards where we celebrate colleagues who have gone that extra mile in the workplace or outside, it’s a lovely recognition.”

As a HR specialist, she’s witnessed vast changes to the workplace over the last few years. And Sandra thinks it’s beneficial that the hybrid working trend has enabled more people in NI to take up jobs within the NatWest Group

“My role in HR would traditionally have been Edinburgh, London or Manchester, but here I am outside Belfast, doing my job and supporting people in London and Edinburgh and the rest of the UK, but also Poland and India as well.”

But regardless of how far-reaching her work is, a focus will always remain on how Ulster Bank can help communities in NI.

“The key thing for us is we are so proud of our long heritage in NI. We’re not going anywhere. We are so proud of what we’ve done for the community and we look forward to continuing to do that.”