Ulster Carpets reports fall in turnover to £53.8m ‘in shadow of Covid-19’

ULSTER Carpets, one of Northern Ireland’s most famous companies, has reported a 25% fall in turnover to £53.8m as it battled the “shadow” of Covid-19 over the last year.

And while it made 70 of its staff redundant at the onset of the crisis, it said the lives of many more of its staff would have been blighted by compulsory redundancy without the support of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS).

The family-run company, which has been based in Portadown in Co Armagh since it was founded in 1938, has sold luxury carpets for cruise ships, hotels and casinos all over the world.

But trading over the year to the end of March 2021 had been conducted “in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic,” its chairman John Wilson said in company accounts.

However, while the company said turnover was “very significantly down” from its £72.2m of a year earlier, pre-tax profits had crept up slightly from £0.96m to £1.2m.

Its figures include government grant income of £5.3m, which included the financial support of the CJRS.

Mr Wilson said the company had been badly hit over the year by the closure of retail markets in the UK for a cumulative seven months. And its contract markets, such as hospitality and cruising, were also “dramatically affected” by the pandemic.

However, he added that the company had shown considerable resilience, “trading remarkably well given the unprecedented turbulence”.

And he said a policy of diversification had paid off for the company, with subsidiaries Danfloor and Roger Oates Design holding up very well.

In addition, when UK retail markets did open, they were extremely strong, he added. And its senior management team had also displayed diligence and tenacity, Mr Wilson said, while the workforce had been committed.

Referring to the 70 redundancies made by the company, which has brought its workforce down to 583, he said the vast majority had been made on a voluntary basis.

But he added: "Importantly, had it not been for the availability of the UK furlough scheme, we would have had to seek many more redundancies at our main site in Portadown.

"The majority would have been compulsory, very damaging to the local economy and blighting to the lives of those affected.

"We are thankful that this was avoided.”

The redundancies brought the paybill for the company down from £26.7m to £24.3m, the accounts show.

Mr Wilson said there was optimism for the future.

“The company is now very well-positioned to take advantage of a sustained economic recovery which we expect to take place following the worst effects of the pandemic.”

However, he said the company “could not rule out more setbacks while the pandemic casts its global shadow”.

Mr Wilson said Ulster Carpets felt itself to be in a strong position to cope with any effects of Brexit, due to its global presence, limited dependence on EU suppliers and its technical expertise.

"With manufacturing being based in Northern Ireland, places (the company) in a strong position to continue to supply high quality carpets into Europe and all other markets,” he said.