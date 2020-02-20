Ulster Carpets snaps up underlay business of historic firm Axminster

Textiles manufacturer Ulster Carpets had acquired part of rival Axminster after it went into administration

Ulster Carpets, based in Portadown, is one of Northern Ireland's longest-surviving family-owned manufacturers.

It has now bought over Axfelt, which makes carpet underlay and had been part of Axminster Carpets

Axminster is the UK's most famous carpet firm, and has supplied carpet to Buckingham Place.

Its Axfelt is made from 100% recycled materials, including wool rich carpet and rubber tyres. The acquisition is being funded from cash reserves at Ulster Carpets, which reported pre-tax profits of £8.2m and turnover of £74.4m in its latest results.

David Acheson, Ulster Carpets' head of strategic operations, said: "We are delighted to be playing a part in the immediate retention of one part of the facility at the Axminster Carpets site.

"Working with the current employees, Ulster Carpets is committed to growing and developing this highly successful product in Devon.

"Ulster Carpets are already developing a number of related businesses in the locality, with a view to further increasing employment opportunities as it continues to expand its wider brand portfolio."

Ulster Carpets said it planned to use the Axfelt production facility as group hub for recycling. Ulster Carpets has nearly 700 staff and also has offices in London, Paris, Dubai and the US.

The group also includes technical textile machinery manufacturer Griffith Textile Machines; specialist commercial carpet manufacturer Danfloor in Denmark; and luxury interiors brands Roger Oates and Mourne Weavers.

Ulster Carpets is still owned by the family of founder George Walter Wilson and has grown to become a major supplier of Axminster and Wilton carpets.

Restructuring experts, Duff & Phelps, was appointed administrators to Axminster Carpets yesterday.

Benjamin Wiles, joint administrator, said: "Despite a number of expressions of interest, no acceptable offer for the core carpet business has been received, leaving no option, but to appoint administrators while the remaining options are explored.

"The administrators have had to come to the decision that the best possible option for maximising the realisations for the company's creditors was the immediate sale of its underlay business to Ulster Carpets and the redundancy of the majority of the existing workforce.

"We are continuing to explore all potential options for all or part of the remaining business and assets, including the historic brand name itself."

Axminster was founded in 1755 and specialises in the manufacture of woven carpets using traditional techniques and natural materials.