Ulster University economist Hetherington supports alternative to lockdowns

A senior economist has said he sympathises with businesses who have made a case to the Executive against restrictions to contain Covid-19.

In total, 23 organisations have urged Stormont Ministers to rethink intermittent restrictions and lockdowns.

Instead, they are calling for a framework making it "crystal clear" how premises can be kept safe, as well as clarity on compliance and enforcement.

Reacting to the three-point plan, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office said: "The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are being felt right across our society, not least within the business community.

"The Executive is working to protect people and save lives. However, ministers understand the damaging effects of the restrictions necessary to reduce infection rates, and are committed to ensuring those affected get every possible support.

"The Executive will continue to work in partnership with business and wider society to do all they can to protect both lives and livelihoods."

Economist Gareth Hetherington, director of the Ulster University economic policy centre, said: "I can certainly see it from the business point of view because they feel like they've done everything that was asked of them and in many cases haven't done anything wrong.

"Their narrative would suggest that not a lot of people are catching Covid on their premises but they're having to pay the price for failures elsewhere, such as people not sticking to the rules in their own houses and meeting people.

"My view is that we do need to move to a position where we are living with Covid rather than trying to run from it or hide from it."

Mr Hetherington said lockdowns delayed the problem of Covid rather than solving it.

He added: "What do we expect to happen in these four weeks that was hard to achieve over the course of a three-month lockdown previously?

"I think there's probably a fear among business that after four weeks, we're unlikely to see a significant movement of numbers in the right direction ­- therefore we'll be looking at more restrictive measures."

The Department for the Economy has said it is working on support schemes for businesses restricted by the changes but not covered by a Department of Finance package.

A spokeswoman added: "The Minister will also consider businesses within supply chains that are not restricted by the Health Regulations (a reference to the restrictions)."