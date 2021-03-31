Union opens confidential hotline for Amazon staff to discuss allegations of unfair treatment

Unite's Action on Amazon campaign is demanding a "new deal" for the company's workers

A union has opened a confidential hotline for Amazon staff here as it launches a campaign for the retail giant to recognise workers' right to organise.

Unite said it wanted Amazon employees to use the hotline to discuss allegations of unfair treatment.

The union estimates 200 people are employed in the Belfast warehouse at Channel Commercial Park in Titanic Quarter.

The company also has large numbers of people working for it who are employed by smaller logistics firms to deliver goods in Amazon Prime-liveried vans.

Unite's Action on Amazon campaign is demanding a "new deal" for the company's workers, including union recognition and a greater share of profits.

Amazon's UK sales soared by 51% in lockdown last year to reach a record $26.5 bn.

A giant banner will be unfurled at the Amazon centre in Belfast today to mark the launch of the nationwide campaign.

Amazon does not recognise workers' right to belong to a union.

Staff at a site in Alabama in the US have been voting on whether they will organise as members of the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Amazon is fiercely opposed to the move.

In the US workers have raised safety concerns during the pandemic, and have said with disciplinary measures carried out by app, it's hard to appeal against management decisions.

Davy Kettyles of Unite said the company had grown rapidly in lockdown and must now recognise trade union affiliation of staff.

He added employees should not have to fear the repercussions of becoming involved in union activities.

"Our main objective is to move our political establishment across the board to force Amazon into a position to have a neutrality agreement with the union to remove the fear factor for employees, so they can have collective bargaining, a voice in the workplace and be treated with respect," he said.

"There is an international litany of allegations against Amazon and its treatment of workers, which is not a great look for any company in this day and age."

The union said Amazon workers had provided an essential service during lockdown, with their efforts enabling founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, with an estimated worth of $182bn.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: "Amazon attacks all attempts by workers to gain a collective voice of their own.

"This is why Unite is launching 'Action on Amazon' to give Amazon workers a voice.

"Jeff Bezos has become the world's richest man off the backs of workers who have played a crucial part in so many people's lives during the pandemic.

"It is prime time Amazon gave workers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland the right to be in a union and to do so without interference, bullying and intimidation."

Amazon rejected the union's criticisms, telling the BBC: "The fact is we already offer our employees excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment."