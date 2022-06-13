Union says 8,000 NI manufacturing jobs lost during pandemic as Government urged to act

The GMB union has said that nearly 8,000 manufacturing jobs were lost in Northern Ireland during the pandemic.

The figures were revealed during the GMB union’s annual congress in Harrogate over the weekend.

Analysis from the union claimed that around 170,000 manufacturing jobs had been lost in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Charlotte Childs, GMB National Officer, said: “Almost 8,000 manufacturing jobs lost during the pandemic is devastating for communities in Northern Ireland.

"Unless Ministers address this urgently there could be worse to come.

“The race to net zero could revolutionise UK manufacturing; tens of thousands of new, green jobs in wind, solar, nuclear, and more.

“Instead, this Government seems determined to let them all disappear overseas.”

The figures emerged despite other signs of recovery as society has reopened.

In March, Northern Ireland’s labour market was said to have a higher number of payrolled employees than pre-Covid for the tenth month in a row.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported there was also a fall in the unemployment rate to 2.5%, the same as reported in the pre-pandemic period between December 2019 to February 2020.

In February, there was also hope for economic recovery as a report from Ulster Bank showed that manufacturing orders for Northern Ireland were at the highest level for seven years.