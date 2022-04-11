Union ‘will block ports’ to disrupt P&O ferries

A union has warned P&O Ferries it will block ports to disrupt sailings after the company sacked almost 800 workers.

The company plans to restart passenger services between Larne and Cairnryan later this week.

But Gordon Martin of RMT Scotland said his union plans to block ports to show solidarity with the sacked staff.

“When they start running the ships of shame, RMT and our comrades and colleagues in the trade union movement and beyond will be at Cairnryan and other ports on a regular basis, blockading the ports,” he said.

“Nothing in, nothing out — that’s what we will be doing to P&O.”

Meanwhile, a P&O ferry has resumed some services after it was released from detention in Larne after being re-inspected by maritime officials.

The European Causeway was detained last month after the company sparked outrage by replacing its crews with cheaper agency workers, without notice.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The European Causeway has been released from detention following a reinspection of the ferry over the past two days.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries planned for the weekend.”

The ferry completed a return journey between Larne and Cairnryan on Saturday.

P&O said it was “delighted” to “restart full services between Larne and Cairnryan” yesterday.

However, it is understood only freight and no passengers were carried.

“P&O is pleased to play its part in supporting customers to move vital goods between Northern Ireland and Scotland,” it added.

The European Highlander, another P&O vessel, was still docked in Larne yesterday ahead of a port inspection.

Meanwhile, people travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.

Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O.

The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next Friday pending regulatory approval.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, Kent Resilience Forum said Operation Brock was ensuring that the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel received a "constant supply" of HGVs on Saturday.

However, it added that tourist traffic to the same tunnels remained delayed due to diversions caused by the operation.