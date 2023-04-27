Unionists can recognise opportunities from Windsor Framework without impact on British identities, says Joe Kennedy III

Joe Kennedy III has said that unionists can “recognise economic opportunities” provided by the Windsor Framework, without it “diluting” their British identities.

During a press briefing today, the US special envoy to Northern Ireland was asked if any amount of money would be enough for his home country to accept border controls between two of its own states, making a comparative reference to the DUP’s political protest against the NI Protocol.

Mr Kennedy, who is the grandson of assassinated US senator Robert Kennedy, said: “My response would be that I think the Windsor Framework is a unique opportunity for the people of Northern Ireland, to be able to pursue a robust economic future.

“Issues with regards to identity and economic opportunity don’t need to be in consent.”

He stressed that he was not suggesting it’s “one or the other”, but added: “There are ways for individuals that are proud of, and continue to prioritise, their identity as a citizen of the UK, and as British, while also recognising that there’s economic opportunities that don’t have to dilute and impact that.”

The former Massachusetts congressman, appointed special envoy for economic affairs by US President Biden in December, also noted that such details “are being worked through at the moment”, which the American government support.

He continued: “These are not easy questions and there are challenges around those very topics in my home country… so I don’t minimise that and I don’t dismiss that at all.

“What I think we need to have is a good faith effort and a recommitment to working to that [political] process.

“In all of my conversations with members and leaders of the DUP, that’s what I’ve received and that’s the impression that I have.”

Mr Kennedy further remarked that “over the past decade, political stability has gotten nearly $2m of investment from the US”, but suggested the re-establishment of power-sharing institutions may not be imperative for all American investors.

He attended a major cybersecurity conference in Belfast during his stay in Northern Ireland this month, at which he said he asked firms whether the lack of a functioning Executive is having an impact on their industry in particular.

“The response I got from a number of those companies was that, no, what Northern Ireland had been able to incubate already… they have created a cluster that is not necessarily immune, but is resilient to these other [geopolitical] factors.

“Having the government up and running, the stability and clarity it provides, will certainly help make that case [for foreign direct investment], although I will say the importance of that will depend a bit, from company to company.”

The 42-year-old added that he has spoken to many American executives from a number of industries, who are aware of economic opportunities within NI, are “obviously encouraged” by the Windsor Framework and are trying to get a deeper understanding of its potential impacts, what the Stormont brake is and how it will be used going forwards.