Union’s claim over 8,000 fewer jobs ‘does not reflect reality’

Manufacturing chief says sector is crying out for more employees to cope with the demand

Figures claiming there are now 8,000 fewer manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland today than before the pandemic do not reflect reality, a business leader has said.

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said statistics from GMB Union released yesterday and showing that there were 82,000 manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland in 2021, compared to 90,400 in 2019, don’t illustrate the reality in the sector.

GMB released the figures to coincide with its annual conference and said the figures had been extracted from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But Stephen Kelly said: “The reality is, if I had 8,000 people looking for jobs in manufacturing today, I’d have them employed by tomorrow, the demand for employees is so acute.

“Every engagement that we have with manufacturers and indeed in the survey work that we conduct with the sector, the availability of labour is the number one issue. Our latest survey showed that two-thirds of manufactures say labour availability is causing the most pain over everything including profitability and the NI Protocol.”

Mr Kelly was speaking as Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus revealed it has won a deal worth a potential €562m (£482m) to sell up to 800 battery electric buses to the Republic — a contract that, it has been claimed, reflects the benefits of the NI Protocol.

Mr Kelly said: “All the evidence emerging is that our manufacturing community is capitalising on the opportunity having free access to both markets brings them.”

He said there was a 61% increase in exports to the Republic of Ireland in 2021 while the first quarter of 2022 has seen a further 37% increase in exports to the south.

“Clearly having access to both markets brings economic benefits to manufacturers here,” he said. And he warned that legislation to amend the NI Protocol unilaterally by the UK Government could undermine that prosperity, particularly in the agri-food industry.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical firm, Almac, reported its highest ever end-of-year results for revenue, profit, and employee numbers, demonstrating another continued success for manufacturing here.

It recorded a £58m, (8.6%) rise in turnover to £735m in 2021. Pre-tax profits were up 27.1% to £81m while average employee figures grew from 5,466 to 5,783 (5.8%) during the period of October 2020 to September 2021.

And in the horticulture market, Westland Horticulture, based in Dungannon, reported a rise in sales of almost £50m last year to £254m, compared to 2020, with pre-tax profits up over £11m to £25.6m.

Its employee number also rose; from 747 in 2020 to 849 across the group.

The Purchasing Managers Index for May from Ulster Bank showed manufacturing was one of few sectors here to experience expansion in May, even though inflation hit demand. However, expansion in both manufacturing and services was softening.

GMB called on Stormont and UK Ministers to ramp up green industries to boost roles in manufacturing.

Charlotte Childs, GMB National Officer, said: “Almost 8,000 manufacturing jobs lost during the pandemic is devastating for communities in Northern Ireland.

“Unless Ministers address this urgently there could be worse to come.

“The race to net zero could revolutionise UK manufacturing, tens of thousands of new, green jobs in wind, solar, nuclear, and more.

“Instead, this Government seems determined to let them all disappear overseas.”