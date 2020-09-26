'Unlawful' Wrightbus rescue loan from Invest NI is probed

Wrightbus may have gone under if Invest NI had not pumped in £2.5m of rescue funding that was later ruled to be unlawful state aid, the auditor general has said.

Stormont's business support agency awarded the loan to the troubled bus building company in July 2019. The payment was to allow the company to survive until a buyer was found.

Three months later, with Wrightbus having formally gone into administration, the Ballymena manufacturer was acquired by Bamford Bus Company, owned by English industrialist Jo Bamford.

The £2.5m loan was distributed prior to the approval of the European Commission, which adjudicates on state aid funding.

Invest NI did inform the Commission of its intent to provide the loan but paid it out before the move was approved.

While the Commission ruled that rendered the loan "unlawful state aid", it took no further action against Invest NI.

Report: Auditor General Kieran Donnelly examined Invest NI’s accounts

Auditor general Kieran Donnelly examined the circumstances behind the loan in his report on Invest NI's annual accounts for 2019/20.

He said the agency told him it was "not uncommon" for rescue aid to be awarded prior to final approval of the Commission.

Invest NI said if it had waited for final written approval, the subsequent sale of the company would not have happened.

Mr Donnelly said: "Whilst I note the breach of Article 108(3) (Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union), I accept that the purpose of the loan was to secure the continuance of the Wrightbus operation until a buyer could be found and without providing the funding the successful outcome may not have been achieved."

Mr Donnelly also audited £3m of grants awarded to the Wrightbus Group by Invest NI since 2014. He said all relevant checks had been carried out to "ensure the funding met the requisite criteria of the funding schemes used".

The auditor general also said Invest NI had appropriately managed any potential conflict of interest situation that may have arisen from a senior member of Wrightbus's executive management team sitting on the Invest NI board.

Mr Donnelly said that he received assurances that any issues were avoided as the board member was excluded from any relevant conversations about Invest NI's relationship with the bus builder.

Turning to the Department for the Economy's annual accounts, the auditor highlighted issues around the repayment of £225m of loans to bail out the troubled Presbyterian Mutual Society in 2008.

Mr Donnelly said £50m of that total was at the end of the list of creditor priorities and was unlikely to be ever repaid.

He said the remaining £175m was being repaid in annual instalments, facilitated through the sale of the society's loanbook, which mainly comprised retail outlets and offices in Scotland and the north of England.

Mr Donnelly said that while full repayment of the £175m was due by November this year, as of March 31 only £78m had been recouped.

He noted how the Covid-19 crisis had "seriously affected" the planned exit arrangement and the department was reviewing a potential extension of the loan facility.