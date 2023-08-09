Up to 500 jobs at risk as Co Armagh haulage company suffering Brexit hit

Morgan McLernon's parent company Culina Group has warned it's at risk of closure

Up to 500 jobs could go at a haulage company in Co Armagh following a proposal to shut the site as Brexit problems mount up.

Morgan McLernon at Silverwood Road in Lurgan has been operating for 40 years in the transport of foods for supermarkets.

A representative from Culina Group, which owns Morgan McLernon, said: “Following an announcement on August 7 2023, Culina Group can confirm that a proposal has been put forward to close the Morgan McLernon site in Lurgan, Northern Ireland.

"A period of meaningful consultation has now been entered into with those colleagues affected.”

He declined to give any explanation for the reasons for the proposed closure.

But in accounts for 2021, Morgan McLernon reported a pre-tax loss of around £339,000, compared to profits of just under £4m the year before.

In a strategic report filed with the results, the directors said: “The main contributory factors for the company going from a profit to a loss year on year were higher fuel and labour costs mainly due to the effects of Brexit and global inflationary pressure.”

It added: “The continued impact of Brexit on future trading relations between the UK and EU is viewed as a potential risk to the company.”

The accounts state that the company had 500 employees in 2021.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said she was “deeply concerned” at the proposal to shut the site.

She said the business was a “major employer” in her constituency but that the NI Protocol, which introduced a de facto border in the Irish Sea, had caused insurmountable problems.

“I have been shown the letter from management to workers which explains that despite their best efforts, this decision has become unavoidable because of the negative implications of Brexit in Northern Ireland which are of course defined by the difficulties arising from the imposition of a border down the Irish Sea.”

She said the NI Protocol, which has maintained an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, had introduced trade frictions for companies such as Morgan McLernon operating across the Irish Sea.

And such frictions would continue with the imposition of the Windsor Framework, concluded between the UK and EU with the intentions of easing the problems of the protocol, she claimed.

“It is clear that haulage companies based in Northern Ireland whose business model is predicated on being part of the UK economy are in real difficulty because of this.”

She claimed that the NI Protocol and Windsor Framework were undermining the UK-wide economy “and attempting to put Northern Ireland in the same economy as the Republic of Ireland”.

“I will continue to work at Westminster alongside DUP colleagues to mitigate and undo the damage caused by the protocol/Windsor Framework and will work with employees locally to support them through what is a very difficult time.”

Morgan McLernon’s potential closure in Lurgan follows an announcement from Americold earlier this year of up to 200 job losses at its depot in the town.

Darryl Morgan of Morgan McLernon spoke about the company’s difficulties with adjusting to the NI Protocol during a committee hearing at Stormont in January 2021.

He said the company had shipped home 100 empty trailers in the first two weeks of the year.

The business specialises in ambient, chilled, and frozen distribution in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe.

According to its website, customers include major supermarket groups like Morrisons, Aldi, Amazon Fresh, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, M&S, Asda, Iceland and Waitrose.