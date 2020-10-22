'Up to £800 a week' for Northern Ireland suppliers wincing from Covid lockdown hit

Workers like beauticians who don't own or rent premises to get £300

Crucial: Diane Dodds said it’s vital to support businesses having to close again

Suppliers to restaurants and pubs shut by coronavirus restrictions - from greengrocers to wine merchants - will be able to get support of up to £800 a week, the Economy Minister has announced.

And Diane Dodds also said there will help for traditional pubs who've faced near-continuous closure since March.

Already a Department of Finance programme to give grants to firms with premises told to stop trading has received around 8,000 applications since opening up fully on Monday, Junior Minister Declan Kearney said.

And another new scheme announced by Mrs Dodds means workers such as beauticians and hairdressers with no fixed premises will be eligible for weekly support of £300.

Eugene Kelly at The Slemish pub in Ballymena welcomed the prospect of targeted help.

"To be fair to Diane, she seems to be doing her best for business. We are the original traditional pub - just drink. So hopefully we will get more help," he said.

The minister said the progress enjoyed by some firms who'd reopened after lockdown had been arrested, and even reversed. She said: "Once again, they are being asked to make tremendous sacrifices in order to protect everyone's health. Therefore, it is crucial that we continue to provide all the support we can."

She said the new Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS) will open "shortly" to firms curtailed by last week's new restrictions where they are not eligible for the separate Department of Finance scheme.

They must be in a supply chain of affected firms and have been "significantly impacted," and trading immediately before last Friday when the four-week restrictions began.

It's also been opened up to backdated applications from firms in Derry and Strabane, where restrictions have been in place since October 5.

The level of support varies from £400 a week to £800 depending on the value of company premises.

Separately, businesses who do not have premises but have had a significant decline in turnover can get £300 a week. That scheme is designed to help workers like freelance beauticians and hairdressers who do not have a fixed commercial premises but whose work has been cut off because of the ban on close contact services.

The DUP minister also said she planned two more schemes to support hospitality and the recently self-employed.

She said: "I have asked my officials to develop a tourism and hospitality scheme to address issues associated with current restrictions and a scheme to support those recently self-employed."

Those who became self-employed in the year before Covid-19 do not qualify for the existing Self-Employed Income Support Scheme.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: "We welcome the announcement by Minister Dodds of the new Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS) for those in the hospitality sector supply chain who have, so far, not received any financial support since the start of the pandemic.

"They are an important and much valued element for the smooth functioning and supply of the entire sector, and with the lockdown, were left high and dry through tightened restrictions and ultimately the closure.

"We look forward with some anticipation to the development of the tourism and hospitality scheme outlined by the minister today which will address issues associated with current restrictions and will expressly commit to supporting traditional pubs who have been closed for a significant period of time, as the minister has acknowledged."