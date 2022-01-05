Upmarket ladieswear chain Mint Velvet to open first NI store next week

Upmarket ladieswear retailer Mint Velvet is opening its first store in Northern Ireland next week, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The shop at Arthur Street in Belfast is to open on January 15 in a unit formerly occupied by stationery specialist Paperchase, following its move to smaller premises on the same street.

Mint Velvet is part of Lewis Trust Group (LTG), which also owns fashion chain River Island.

There are already Mint Velvet concessions in department stores House of Fraser in Belfast, Menarys in Newtownards and Bangor and Moores in Coleraine.

However, the Arthur Street shop will be its first standalone site in Northern Ireland. It will be trading alongside other high-end businesses including Anthropologie, Avoca, Joules and Oliver Bonas.

It has two other stores on the island of Ireland, in Dundrum Town Centre and Kildare Village.

A spokeswoman said the ethos of affordable luxury behind Mint Velvet had evolved into a “lifestyle”.

She added: “Mint Velvet is about style you can just slip on to look effortlessly chic, even on the busiest of days.

"There’s thought in the tiniest details and boutique touches to our service, making Mint Velvet a gorgeous (and affordable) treat.”

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber of Commerce, said the arrival of a new retailer was good news for the city centre.

“Belfast has taken a bit of a hit in the last few years with an increase in retail vacancies as a number of businesses didn’t survive, but it’s good to see that slowly repairing and heading in the right direction.”

He said Arthur Street had become a shopping destination in its own right after drawing a number of big names. Mr Hamilton added: “For all its difficulties, Belfast remains the retail capital of Northern Ireland.”

A former Peter Mark hairdressing salon on Arthur Street - as well as a store which housed lifestyle retailer Cath Kidston until it went out of business in 2020 - remain vacant.