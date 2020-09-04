'Urgent action' needed to aid Bombardier, says DUP MP Gavin Robinson

There is an "urgent need" for UK-wide action to help the aerospace industry, an MP has said, after Bombardier announced it is moving to a four-day week for staff as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to staff, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, the firm said that it would now close its Belfast plant on Fridays.

More than 600 jobs are set to go as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Bombardier said in a letter to staff: "As you are aware, the global coronavirus pandemic continues to significantly impact the aviation and aerospace sectors.

"We have felt the consequences of this directly in recent months with unprecedented levels of instability in our production schedules as our customers are forced to continually adjust to market realities.

"As an industry, we know that our recovery will take considerably longer than other areas of the economy, and while in some ways it may feel like things are 'getting back to normal' in our society, we must accept that the situation for aerospace will continue to be volatile in the months to come."

The firm said it has been able to mitigate redundancies due to using the UK Government's furlough scheme.

It said it would continue to use it as long as it's available and starting today until the end of October will be "treating Fridays (and Thursday night shift) as furlough days for the vast majority of our employees".

Bombardier told staff the plan would be reviewed on a rolling weekly basis and may include employees who had not previously been furloughed.

Mr Gavin Robinson, the East Belfast MP, said Bombardier's decision underscores the need for urgent action to help the industry and the importance of selling the Northern Ireland operations.

"The skills within our aerospace industry are world-class and we cannot risk such expertise being lost from the sector locally," he added.