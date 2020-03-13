US cyber firm Rapid7 prepares to occupy £9m Belfast office

Developer Causeway Asset Management has made a £9m investment in Chichester House in Belfast as a US cyber security firm prepares to move in.

Rapid7, which is based in Boston, has signed a 10-year lease with Causeway Asset Management.

The new Belfast home for Rapid7 has around 50,000 sq ft of offices following a full redevelopment of six storeys, an extension to the rear and the addition of two new upper floors.

The project by Causeway Asset Management represented an investment of £9m and work on the refurbishment and development of the scheme has just completed. Rapid7 yesterday announced that it will add 200 new roles in Belfast in engineering, development and customer advice.

Damian Mitchell, director at Causeway Asset Management, said: "We have been working with Rapid7 over the last year to create an office space that will work for them in the long-term, with the flexibility of scale to accommodate their exciting and ambitious plans for Belfast.

"The completed building is one of the best-connected office spaces in Belfast as proven by its Platinum WiredScore rating, the first to be given to a building in Northern Ireland by the internationally recognised commercial real estate rating scheme for digital connectivity. We always wanted this office space to be one of the best in the city and wherever Rapid7 lay roots they require the highest level of connectivity possible."

Law firm Carson McDowell advised Rapid7 on the letting.