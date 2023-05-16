US law firm gets permanent home in Belfast

From left, Caroline McKillen, director at McConnell Chartered Surveyors, with Katrina O’Leary, Belfast office manager and Linda Robb, Belfast site lead at Ogletree Deakins

Ogletree Deakins, one of the world’s largest labour and employment law firms, is moving into the Cylinder Building at the Gasworks in Belfast.

The US firm opened a global solutions centre in Northern Ireland in 2021, and is planning to grow its presence here with at its first permanent location in the city.

Belfast property consultancy McConnell Chartered Surveyors secured its new office accommodation, a 10,329-sq-ft space.

Since 2021, Ogletree Deakins has grown its team here from 25 paralegals to more than 75 business professionals working across a variety of roles.

The global solutions centre in Belfast works with Ogletree Deakins’ US-based immigration practice group to handle H-1B visas and PERM labour certifications, and other time-sensitive work for business immigration clients.

Ivan Sim, director of infrastructure and real estate for Ogletree Deakins, said: “When we launched Ogletree Deakins’ Global Solutions Belfast in mid-2021, we started in a serviced space in order to better understand the market landscape and maintain a level of agility and flexibility.

“With the success of our Belfast operation, it was time to ‘hang a shingle’ and provide a productive space that represents the professionalism of our firm and the talent we employ in Belfast, while supporting our projected growth over the next several years. I think our teams will find that we hit the mark.”

Caroline McKillen, director at McConnell Chartered Surveyors, said: “We’re delighted to have supported Ogletree Deakins in the acquisition of their new offices in Belfast. The investment in new premises sends a strong message to both the business community and existing and prospective employees that Ogletree Deakins is here to stay.

“It’s a further vote of confidence in the office sector here in the city, which has seen a number of big transactions in recent months.

“Deals are there to be done and the city’s offering for office accommodation has never been stronger as employees get back to the office, with collaboration and networking back firmly on the agenda.”