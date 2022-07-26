US software firm Anaqua opens engineering office in Belfast

A US software firm specialising in intellectual property management is recruiting 15 people for a new engineering hub in Belfast.

Invest NI said its US staff had worked closely with Anaqua in its decision to come here, instead of adding the jobs to one of its existing offices.

Anaqua has developed the first web-based unified platform for intellectual property such as patents, trademarks, designs, trade secrets and contracts.

The company, which is based in Boston, has five offices in the US, four in Asia and now six in Europe. Clients include law firms and the likes of Adidas, Arm, GSK and TSMC.

It has already filled eight of the jobs for its Northern Ireland hub, but is still recruiting software engineers and technology leads.

A Belfast office has been set up at Urban HQ on Upper Queen Street, with employees combining working remotely with coming into the office.

Chief technology officer Erik Reeves said: “With a growing global client base, we require an expanded, highly-skilled workforce to develop software to meet their evolving needs.

"In the face of an increasingly competitive landscape around the world for talent, our new engineering hub in Belfast reflects our relentless efforts to attract top technical talent.

“We are excited by the software engineering skills on offer in Northern Ireland, from graduate level upwards, which will enable us to develop a centre of engineering excellence and strengthen our competitive advantage in global markets.

"The NI team will play a critical role in executing against key strategic priorities as we continue to innovate our solutions to better serve our corporate and law firm clients.”

He added that the Belfast hub would help it service clients “24/7”. “It is an important expansion of our global engineering and quality assurance network, which spans multiple time zones from the US west coast all the way to India,” Mr Reeves said.

Anne Beggs, Invest NI’s director of trade and investment, said: “The Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision highlights digital and ICT as a strategic cluster that will help drive the economy forward, and we are delighted to welcome Anaqua to be part of that ambitious vision.

"Our teams in the US and Northern Ireland have worked closely with Anaqua to provide expert business advice and secure this investment for Northern Ireland, instead of one of the company’s existing locations.

“It is great to see a range of roles available with Anaqua, utilising a variety of expertise at all levels that may also prove attractive to those seeking to return or relocate to Northern Ireland for exciting career opportunities.

"The 15 jobs will contribute over £750,000 in additional annual salaries once in place. I look forward to continuing our work with Anaqua and helping it grow successfully in Northern Ireland.”

Invest NI said its support was part-funded by the Department for the Economy’s economic recovery action plan.