US tech company Globalization Partners dips into NI talent pool to fill 75 new posts

Average salary of £64k offered by Globalization Partners which specialises in providing employment services all over the world

A US company specialising in maintaining employment records is hiring 75 people on average salaries of £64,000 for a global technology team here.

Globalization Partners (G-P), based in Massachusetts, provides companies all over the world with services like recruitment management, onboarding, benefits administration, payroll, time and expense management.

As it sets up in Northern Ireland, the business wants to fill engineering roles of varying skill levels, as well as support roles in areas like testing and project management. It’s already hired 25 people here.

Chief executive Bob Cahill told Business Telegraph that factors drawing it to Northern Ireland included the quality of tech talent and government support. It has been offered support by economic development agency Invest NI, which will be released when all 75 posts are in place.

He said: “The primary reason for choosing Northern Ireland would be access to great talent. It’s what we do for our customers but it’s also what we do for ourselves. We were growing very rapidly and we were looking for another region to set up a technological hub where we could have access to great development talents.

“We landed on Belfast and NI in general based on access to talent, infrastructure and the university system, where we’ll be launching some internship programmes, as well as government assistance.

Mr Cahill added: “We consistently do look at other regions. We have technological centres in other areas including the US, the Republic of Ireland and Poland, and others, and the same principles generally apply.

“Generally we are a company that employs the best talent anywhere in the world.”

He said its customers, which include Zoom, are all over the world and were usually hiring talent all over the world. He added: “It’s extremely complicated adhering to employment regulations all over the world.

“And that’s exactly where the value is that we bring to customers, helping them navigate what is an extremely complex and rapidly-evolving landscape for compliance in and around employment…

“They can hire, employ, manage, payroll benefits, expenses and everything on our technology platform and we do that compliantly.”

With intense competition for tech workers, he said there had been pressure finding the right staff. But he added: “Getting good talent anywhere in the world can be challenging, particularly in the areas we are hiring in of software development, technologists, etc.”

The 25 roles which have already been filled range from “very senior” software developers to interns. “There’s lots and lots of software companies out there but we’re really innovating in a brand new category of employment records.”

He said the company’s roles were well paid. “We wouldn’t get people if we weren’t paying market-plus compensation.”

The company also has a remote-first policy with all staff able to work remotely. But it will have a collaboration centre at Urban HQ at Upper Queen Street in Belfast, which staff can visit if they wish.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he had visited G-P in Boston last month to meet executives and learn about its technology.

“Our highly educated workforce, underpinned by the high quality graduates from our universities and colleges, continues to be what attracts investment here.”

The Belfast team will lead on all future technical development projects for the company.

Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy office at G-P, said: “We are offering quality positions with interesting engineering work along with a potential career path. We’re looking to recruit senior positions, in addition to new and recent graduates, and will also be offering some intern positions in Northern Ireland.”

Mel Chittock, interim chief executive at Invest NI, said the 75 roles would contribute nearly £4.8m to the economy every year.