US tech firm Wolfspeed announces opening of new European hub in Belfast with 40 jobs to be created

New York Stock Exchange-listed tech firm Wolfspeed has announced the opening of a new European hub in Belfast, with 40 jobs set to be created over the next three years.

The company, uses technologies derived from Silicon Carbide and gallium nitride, both naturally occurring semi-conductors, and apply to electric vehicles, renewable energy and storage, communications infrastructure, aerospace and defence, and other industrial markets.

Invest NI has provided support to the Durham, North Carolina-headquartered company, £300,000 in financial assistance, advice on location and suitable office space.

Wolfspeed on Wednesday announced second-quarter results to December 2021, reporting revenues for the three months of $173.1m (£130m).

The company describes its new office in Belfast, to open next month, as a global capabilities centre that will “help support the company’s long-term growth plans and optimise investments in key business areas such as IT support”.

“The new Global Capability Centre will be a strategic shared services hub for Wolfspeed’s IT organisation and help drive innovation and expansion of our global digital capabilities into Europe,” David Costar, senior vice president and chief information officer at Wolfspeed, said.

He added: “The financial support from Invest Northern Ireland, high quality of talent, infrastructure, and academic expertise, and the positive experiences of other companies convinced us this was the right location for a strategic investment.”

Wolfspeed’s Northern Ireland team will include roles in core IT operations and services such as infrastructure, network operations, systems engineering and application development along with cybersecurity and compliance, according to the company.

It added: “The hub will also be the centre of excellence for automation engineering and data analytics leading the company’s digital transformation to high-tech manufacturing.”

Recruitment is underway. It will generate approximately £1.8m into the local economy through annual salaries, once fully operational, Invest NI said. The 40 people will be hired between now and 2025.

“Wolfspeed initially approached us after hearing directly from another inward investor about their positive experiences here. This shows how important our diaspora network is to help promote Northern Ireland as an investment location,” said Steve Harper, executive director, international business at Invest NI.

“Creating about 40 highly-skilled jobs, with excellent salaries, the new Centre will support the development of new systems and manage the company’s global IT applications and infrastructure.

“Whilst the Global Capability Centre will be in Belfast, the company will have hybrid home/office roles for applicants from all parts of Northern Ireland.

“The company also plans to work with our colleges and universities to support its talent pipeline and culture of innovation.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons on Wednesday announced a review of the work of Invest NI, which is it is hoped will “provide an independent assessment of the organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness as well as its capacity to strategically align with, and operationally deliver, the 10X Economic Vision”.