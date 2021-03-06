US trade truce to serve up sales cheer for Bushmills, says Paisley

Biden administration lifts tariffs on some UK goods, including single malt whiskeys

The decision by the US government to lift the tariff on single malt whiskeys is great news for Bushmills, according to North Antrim MP Ian Paisley.

In a move designed to ease trade tensions with the US, the Biden Administration announced the lifting of the tariff on some goods imported from the UK, including certain cheeses and matured whiskey.

"I am delighted. I've been engaged for months about this," said Mr Paisley. "I've also lobbied the US administration about the significance of this for Bushmills and jobs in North Antrim."

He added: "This is great news for the single malt distilleries in NI like Bushmills where the US has been such a key market over the years.

"These tariffs had a direct impact on sales. It is now a level playing field and looking forward to a successful long term negotiation on trade."

Bushmills declined to comment on the lifting of the tariff, or what impact it had on sales in the US.

The company sold 243,000 nine litre cases of its product in the US in 2019, third behind the clear leader in Irish whiskey sales, Jameson, and Tullamore Dew, according to statista.com, the online data site.

Scottish distilleries claim the tariff cost their businesses hundreds of millions, but exports were also impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Total UK whiskey, or whisky, sales in the US in 2020 amounted to $973m (£704m) in the year to the end of December, down from the $1.4bn (£1.01bn) the previous year, according to data compiled by the Distilled Spirits Council, a US trade group.

The council, in a statement, said: "We urge the US and UK to build on this positive momentum by negotiating an agreement to simultaneously eliminate retaliatory tariffs on all distilled spirits, which will benefit hospitality businesses on both sides of the Atlantic that are struggling to recover and rebuild from the global pandemic."

Duty on single malt whiskey, along with other goods, is suspended for four months while the two sides thrash out a long term agreement.

It was introduced in October 2019, one move of many in a long running dispute between Europe and the US over the latter's subsidies to Boeing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the trade truce, to come into force on Monday, will boost British business.

"The US decision to suspend tariffs on some UK exports today will benefit businesses right across the UK," he tweeted.

Bushmills last September reported healthy overall sales in 2019 of £43.3m, up £10m on the previous year, posting profits of £8.9m, from £6.6m.

The company is in the middle of a £60m expansion plan that includes a £30m extension to its distillery that is aimed at doubling production within the next five years.

When compete, it is planned to have a distilling capacity of seven million litres of alcohol annually.

Global sales of all Irish whiskey brands have soared by more than 300% over the last decade, with overall exports doubling to 12 million nine-litre cases, according to the Irish Whiskey Association.

Bushmills is owned by Casa Cuervo of Mexico following its 2014 sale by Diageo.