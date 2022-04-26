UTV pre-tax profits slump by 70% as pandemic takes toll

Broadcaster received £115K from furlough scheme but lost £628K on car park sale

Northern Ireland broadcaster UTV has reported a 70% slump in pre-tax profits from £6m to £1.9m as the pandemic took its toll on advertising revenues.

Accounts filed by the Belfast-based limited company, which is now owned by ITV, show it received £115,000 from the UK government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The government scheme preserved the jobs of people who were unable to work during lockdowns by paying most of their salaries.

Over the year, the amount paid by UTV to freelances and short-term contractors fell by 60% from £124,000 in 2019 to £49,000.

The accounts also show UTV made a loss of £628,000 on the sale of a car park at Cooke Street in Belfast, close to its former Havelock House studios on Ormeau Road.

However, the report said the company did gain from people watching more TV during lockdowns, with audience share at 19.69% compared to 18.99%.

Viewers tuned into new shows such as The Masked Singer and Beat the Chasers, as well as long-established favourites like The Voice and Britain’s Got Talent.

Nonetheless, revenues in 2020 fell 11% from £27m to £24m, according to the accounts, which were recently filed at Companies House.

A breakdown of revenue showed that total advertising revenue in 2020 was £22.4m, down nearly £3m from £25.3m in 2019. Direct to consumer revenue was steady at £1.35m, while other revenue had fallen slightly from £226,000 to £206,000.

There were net assets of £33.7m, up from £28.6m.

In a strategic report filed with the results, the company said: “The lower profit in the year is due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on advertising revenues. The company also made a £628,000 loss on disposal in relation to the sale of a car park situated at its former offices in Belfast.”

The company moved from Havelock House in 2018 to new offices at City Quays 2.

The growth in net assets included gains linked to the company’s defined benefit pension asset, with its value increasing to £22.2m from £17m in 2019.

There were also other expenses of £16.3m, which related to programming budget costs, transmission costs and other administrative expenses.

According to the accounts, a valuation of the UTV pension scheme completed in November last year after beginning in June 2020 showed assets of £139.7m and liabilities of £135.8m, leaving a funding surplus of £3.9m.

An earlier valuation at June 2017 showed a shortfall of £7.3m.

Pay roll costs rose from £4.8m to £5m including £49,000 paid to short-term contractors and freelances. That was down from £124,000 in 2019.

There were 85 members of staff, down slightly from 87 in 2019. Cash at bank was given as £333,000, compared to zero in 2019.

No-one at UTV or parent company ITV was available for comment. In 2020, ITV posted pre-tax profits for the group of £325m for 2020, down 39% from £530m in 2019 as revenues fell 16% to £2.8bn.

However, ITV profits recovered to hit £480m in 2021, while revenue recovered to £3.5bn.