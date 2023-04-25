UTV reports rising revenue and pre-tax profits as advertising market recovers

Northern Ireland broadcaster UTV has reported soaring turnover and pre-tax profits thanks to a “resurgence” in advertising after lockdowns.

The company’s total revenues rose 21% from just under £24m to £28.9m in 2021, according to accounts filed at Companies House.

Its pre-tax profits increased more than three-fold from £1.9m to £6.6m.

The close-to-£5m growth in revenues was largely down to higher total advertising revenues, the report said.

Advertising had slowed down, or even stopped completely, thanks to the hit from Covid-19 lockdowns during 2020, the company said, but had rallied during 2021.

As a result, UTV’s total advertising revenues had hit a record level.

Net assets also grew from £33.7m to £38.3m.

In a strategic report, the directors of UTV said: “The movement in profit was due to increases in advertising revenues from recovering markets post easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“The increase in net assets includes gains associated with the company’s defined benefit pension asset, with its value increasing to £23.4m [up from £22m].”

Business manager Nichola McElroy told Belfast Telegraph that 2021 had been a “phenomenal” year thanks to “a resurgence in the local advertising market, across both agency and direct business”.

“This came after emerging from the worst effects of the pandemic, with 68 new brands advertising in 2021.”

Simon Clemison, head of news and programmes at UTV, said: “These figures are testament to all the hard work that goes on at UTV to deliver the strongest results for our audiences and the business as a whole.

“We are the market leader for local people looking for news about Northern Ireland, but we have also been branching out into new genres.

“Our efforts have led us to success at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards, which recognised our output in both news and current affairs at ceremonies in Belfast and London.”

The accounts also describe challenges facing the business as relating to “the erosion of television’s share of advertising, fluctuation in the size of the TV advertising market, decline in audience as competition from other commercial channels increases, the impact of the contract rights renewal remedy and the retention of key staff”.

The broadcaster, based at City Quays 2 after vacating its old home at Havelock House, was formerly a public limited company in its own right, but was taken over by ITV in 2016.

The company report said that, during 2021, the company had spent £17.2m on programming and transmission.

It had 84 staff, including 11 administration staff, 46 in production and 27 in other departments. Total wages and salaries reached £4.8m.

According to Ofcom’s Media Nations report, UTV was the most popular source for news for people in Northern Ireland in 2021.

UTV has recently launched a number of new series, including Secrets Of The Comedy Circuit and Keepers Of The Lough.

In an exclusive, one-hour special of Eamonn Mallie Face To Face With… coinciding with the recent 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the veteran journalist interviewed former UK prime minister Tony Blair.