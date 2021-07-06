UU students start move to new campus in September  

Ulster University has said some post-graduate students will be arriving at its new campus in Belfast city centre from September, with under-grads to follow in January.

It gave more detail today on the timing of the move into the campus at York Street, which cost nearly £400m and is one of the biggest university capital investments across the UK and Europe.

Around 15,000 staff and students will relocate from Jordanstown to the 75,000 sq metre campus.

The UU has said the campus will bring an estimated economic regeneration impact of £1.4bn to the city centre. Large numbers of student flats have already been built in the area.

It said UU Business School post-grads will move in in September, with other post-grads phased in between September and January.

Undergrads are then due to have full on-site teaching and research from the beginning of the second semester in January.

The project has been beset by delays, including the administration of contractor Lagan Construction Group in 2018, the year the project was to complete.

The work was then resumed by joint venture partner Sacyr Somagu,

A report on the progress of big capital projects from the Public Accounts Committee last year said it was “appalled” by over-runs on the project.

The new building will mean that the Faculties of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment as well as Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the Ulster University Business School will be housed together for the first time.

The UU said the campus would offer the opportunity “to engage, learn and enrich lives in a welcoming and innovative environment”.

Professor Mark Durkin, Executive Dean of the Ulster Business School, said the new location would make a real difference to its work.

He said that “we see our economic and societal contribution growing exponentially as we bring together a vibrant community of business leaders, policy makers, professional associations, academics and students”.