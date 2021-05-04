Vaccine roll-out is a major shot in arm for consumer mood

Northern Ireland's successful vaccination programme has led to a greater sense of financial wellbeing, with some people planning to splash out on big items, according to a survey today.

Danske Bank's consumer confidence index rose from 124 to 137 over the first three months of the year. Respondents to the bank's survey said they were feeling more confident about current and future finances, and their job security.

Just under half of respondents said the vaccination drive was having the most positive impact on their confidence levels. In the last five months, more than 1.3 million doses have been administered and 414,548 people have had both doses.

And 15% viewed Covid-19 restrictions positively, though 20% said they were having a negative impact.

Other factors were also weighing on confidence, with around one-third worried about post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: "This latest rise in consumer confidence in Northern Ireland is a welcome development and our survey showed that the continued rollout of the coronavirus vaccine programme was a key driver behind the rise in sentiment in the first quarter of the year."

Mr Lambe added: "Looking ahead, I would expect the gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions and the reopening of the consumer-focused sectors of the econom y to lead to a rise in household spending over the coming months and contribute to the local economy beg inning to grow again from the second quarter of the year onwards. "

Under a third of people surveyed by the bank said their finances had improved over the year, though 28% said they had deteriorated. And 15% said they expected their job security to get worse. Just over 30% said they expected to spend more on high-value items in the next year, although 36% were expecting to spend less.

Mr Lambe said households had saved money due to a lack of spending opportunities in lockdown but that not everyone would be ready for a splurge. "There is still considerable uncertainty around the future path of the pandemic, unemployment is projected to rise this year and people who have been furloughed may have seen their income squeezed."