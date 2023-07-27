Value of Northern Ireland food and drink sector reaches £6bn

Sales in the Northern Ireland food and drinks processing sector grew 9.5% in 2021 to hit an estimated £6bn, according to Daera’s Northern Ireland Food and Drinks Processing Report 2021.

And the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said provisional estimates for last year showed further growth of 8% in total gross turnover to £6.4bn.

Sales to all broad markets had climbed across 2020 to 2021, according to Daera’s Northern Ireland Food and Drinks Processing Report 2021.

The NI Protocol, a set of post-Brexit trading arrangements ensuring continued free trade on the island of Ireland, came into force at the start of 2021. However, the agreement resulted in added friction on trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

But the report said Northern Ireland’s trade with Great Britain increased by £162m during 2021, while its domestic trade grew by £180.3m.

Great Britain remained Northern Ireland’s biggest market, accounting for 47.4% sales in 2021, which was down from 48.9% in 2020.

The food and drinks sector contributed 38.5% to total manufacturing sales in Northern Ireland in 2021, a decrease from 39.1% in 2020.

And there were an estimated 25,116 full-time employee equivalents in 2021, up 0.6%. And provisional estimates for 2022 predicted a further 1.5% increase to 25,497.

Meanwhile, total purchases by the Northern Ireland food and drinks processing sector was estimated to have increased by 12.3% in 2021 to £4.7bn.

Total purchases increased by the sector from all broad markets of origin, Daera said.

Purchases from Great Britain increased by £131.7m while purchases from the domestic market went up by £304.1m.

The domestic market accounted for 65.7% of total purchases, a decrease from 66.5%.

The Republic of Ireland remained the biggest export market for Northern Ireland, with sales up 5.9% to £929.6m. It accounted for 15.6% of total sales in the food and drinks processing sector, down 0.6 percentage points from 2020.

And total sales to the rest of the EU had risen to £472.3m in 2021, which was 7.9% of total sales. The figure was up from £391.1m in 2020.