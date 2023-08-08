Vehicle service and repair company adds new premises in £1m investment

From left, Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director, and Paul McGuire, managing director, at Radius Vehicle Solutions' new premises in Mallusk

A vehicle service and repair company has added a third premises in Northern Ireland in a £1m investment.

Radius Vehicle Solutions (RVS) has secured a second unit in Mallusk, totalling 5,000 sq ft.

The company is the only all-Ireland provider of car, van and HGV commercial vehicles service and repair services and employs 65 staff across the island.

It includes Newtownabbey business Gus Commercials and has been part of the global Radius group since September.

The expansion, which will create 10 new jobs over the next 12 months, will involve the extension of its passenger car and van service centre.

Paul McGuire, managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, said: “The investment in new premises gives us increased scale and capabilities to grow our in-house service and repair offering.

“The new site will facilitate the relocation of the sales and rental departments and host a dedicated customer service centre to enhance the customer experience.”

Commercial director Ciarán O’Neill added: “We are the only provider that can confidently claim to be a one-stop shop for customers who require mixed vehicle leasing, fleet management, service and repair, telematics, dashcams, insurance and fuel cards through our DCI network.

"With an enhanced team, we will be well placed to deliver more for clients than ever before, expand our service offering with them and attract new customers.”