Video: Belfast clothing business supports homeless people with ‘wear one, share one’ model

A Belfast clothing business has spoken of their mission to encourage customers to help those experiencing homelessness.

David Johnston (29), from Cullybackey, is the founder of OutsideIn which operates a “Wear one, Share one” business model.

It gives customers the option to buy an item for themselves as well as donating a new piece of clothing to someone experiencing homelessness.

David first got the idea for the venture when he was studying in Scotland for a degree in Business Management.

He developed an interest in street photography, inspired by the Humans of New York Facebook page, and began listening to the stories behind those who were homeless.

"I realised that so many people living on the streets had amazing stories and talents,” he said.

"I had so many negative social perceptions built up around homelessness but that changed when I actually stopped and said hello and heard a name and a story.”

Some of the items on sale from Belfast business OutsideIn

From there, David said he was determined to mix his business knowledge with social impact.

"The more I shared my stories online, the more I realised that people and society wanted to help, but they just didn’t know how.”

David said he was bothered by the idea that charities often had to give out second-hand clothing.

“People will already feel like second-class citizens, so I wanted to change that narrative, to show people they have value and worth.

"I wanted them to have hope as well that their circumstances can change. Clothing alone won’t do that, but it can start conversations.”

Hoping to spread the idea around the world, David said the business now works with 30 charities across the UK and the United States.

"We started in Cullybackey and three years ago, we got an office space in Belfast with warehouses, production and everything.

"A lot of the garments we get are made in Portugal and come in blank, then a local design team of about 18 people do all the embroidery and packaging.

"I’ve tried to centralise a lot of that to Belfast, so we can keep that local side of things.”

Keeping any business afloat is challenging, let alone if customers are asked to cover the costs of giving away one item.

David said he was determined from the start to create a viable business model that would inspire others.

"At the start, it came down to being really ruthless about not spending too much on marketing, but as we’ve grown, we’ve managed to lower our costs by centralising everything here.

“Doing it ourselves means we’ve become really good at drawing, screen printing and efficiency.

"Maybe the prices are a bit expensive for some, people might find £22 for a hat too much.

"But when you know that there’s two hats in there and it’s helping someone, that makes the difference.”

The company has now offered corporate gifting bundles for businesses, allowing them to purchase items for staff while also giving back to the community.

For further information, visit weareoi.com.