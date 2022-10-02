Vodafone and Airbus express concern over any escalation in Northern Ireland Protocol row

A number of British firms including Vodafone and Airbus have expressed concern that an escalating row over the Northern Ireland Protocol could hamper them from EU contracts.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the companies are leaning on Prime Minister Liz Truss to ensure a negotiated settlement with the EU over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Vodafone, which is headquartered in London but whose biggest market is in Germany it was “important to avoid barriers or friction” in the UK-EU relationship.

In an interview with BBC NI last week, Ms Truss reiterated that the UK remained open to a negotiated solution with the EU on issues with the contentious post-Brexit arrangement which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, Ms Truss again stressed that she would act unilaterally to address problems with the protocol, by way of domestic legislation at Westminster, if a deal with Brussels proved elusive.

The Government’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which is progressing through Parliament, would empower ministers to rip up parts of the protocol without the approval of the EU.

Brussels says it would represent a breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action.

Meanwhile, the foreign secretary James Cleverly met his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Friday to try and break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking to the newspaper about the issue, a Vodafone spokesman said: “While we are less directly affected by EU-UK trade relations than other industries, we run large operations both in the UK and in the EU and also report our results in euros.

“Hence, it is important to avoid barriers or frictions, not least in the current political and economic environment.”

Airbus, another company with significant presence in the UK also waded into the efforts to persuade the Government to find a negotiated path.

A spokesperson said: “Given our shared industrial footprint, we remain vigilant on the evolution of all applicable laws and regulations, but at this stage we would look for the agreed level playing field between the EU and the UK to be maintained to allow Airbus to plan our operations for the future.”