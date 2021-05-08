Wanted: 50 apprentices for PwC scheme 

‘Earn as you learn’ with UU degree and hands-on experience at firm

Business advisory firm PwC is seeking applicants for 50 fully-funded places on its latest ‘earn as you learn’ apprenticeship programme in conjunction with Ulster University.

The programme, which PwC says is part of an aim to improve social mobility, starts in September.

It combines a part-time BSc Hons with hands-on experience at PwC, which is moving to new offices at Merchant Square.

While working towards a degree in Leading on Customer Operations, the students will receive a £19,500 salary, guaranteed placements and a job offer if they achieve a 2:1 in their degree.

Applications have opened for the 50 fully-funded degree apprenticeship places at Ulster University Business School, following a partnership with PwC Northern Ireland.

It’s part of PwC’s Flying Start programme of degrees, which includes a technology degree already welcoming its fourth year of students.

The successful candidates with a 2:1 will be offered a job in PwC’s Operate division, which was set up in 2017 to help clients operating in regulated markets.

PwC NI student recruitment lead Deborah Stevenson said: “By investing in apprenticeships we’re not only building a diverse workforce, we’re also addressing the problem of education migration.

“It’s important that we challenge ourselves to be more innovative when it comes to helping future talent, so that opportunities are open to all. This is key to ensuring Northern Ireland is a place where our students choose not only to study but to stay and work, ensuring our sustainable economic growth.”

She said experience was now one of the most important aspects of education. “By combining traditional university learning with hands-on business experience, the students who graduate from this programme gain a valuable advantage when it comes to taking the next step on their career journey.”

The work of successful candidates will include helping to tackle financial crime and managing complex customer and business operations.

Professor Gillian Armstrong, director of business engagement at Ulster University Business School, said: “Ulster University Business School is committed to providing more flexible, responsive and alternative pathways to higher level skills development and the part-time BSc Leading on Customer Operations degree apprenticeship builds on our already well-established provision, reflecting the changing needs of organisations within the business and shared services sector.

“Not only will this programme support valuable opportunities for new employment within the region, but it will also help employers access high level skills and capabilities needed to create a sustainable future workforce, whilst safeguarding the region’s excellent reputation as a vibrant global business services sector.”

Teaching will take place at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus, which opens in the autumn.

PwC is due to move to its new offices at Merchant Square in Belfast over the summer.

The building was constructed by Oakland Holdings in a £70m investment.PwC will be its main tenant.

The city centre block was sold earlier this year to a Middle Eastern investor for £87m — the biggest ever office deal in Northern Ireland.