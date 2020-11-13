Warning of NI blackouts over gas storage plan 'dithering'

Northern Ireland is at risk of "blackouts" due to the lack of a government decision on a controversial gas storage plan in Co Antrim, it's been claimed.

InfraStrata wants to build a gas storage facility in the seabed at Islandmagee near Larne which it says would bring hundreds of construction jobs and millions of pounds into the local economy.

But conservation groups are opposed to the plan, claiming that the impact on wildlife and habitats has not been fully assessed.

The firm, which also owns Harland & Wolff in Belfast, applied to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) for a marine licence last year which would enable the work to begin.

Now the firm said there is a risk of "blackouts" here because of the lack of decision.

"The department... has dithered over decision-making in this process at substantial cost to the taxpayer through ongoing bureaucracy associated with an extended review with no end of it in sight, ultimately leading to an increased risk of blackouts if energy supplies through storage are not developed in time."

InfraStrata said a report on energy security by Oxford Analytica had said the construction process would bring 400 direct jobs, which would introduce around £7m into the economy.

The plc wants to construct a salt cavern gas storage facility of seven underground caverns, capable of storing up to a total of 500m cubic metres of gas in salt beds.

It has said that the storage facility will ensure safety of gas supply across the whole island of Ireland.

And it warned that with less than 50 days to go until the end of the Brexit transition period, Ireland could face a threat to its energy security.

Around half of Ireland's gas is imported via the UK, and while current rules for trading gas between the EU and UK are expected to stay the same after the transition period, any future disruptions could harm businesses and bring higher gas prices, InfraStrata said.

Ireland has no gas interconnection with any member of the EU and is still reliant on the UK for its gas supply.

John Wood, chief executive of InfraStrata, said: "Our gas storage project will significantly add to Ireland's security of energy supply and substantially mitigate against the risk of blackouts during periods of peak system stress.

"Our exciting infrastructure development project would also help the UK transition from natural gas towards the full development and commercialisation of hydrogen and a green energy industry by 2050.

"We have now been in the process of obtaining our final marine licence from Daera for nearly one year. It is disappointing that, despite our efforts to go over and above what is legally required on several occasions, Daera has delayed the process.

"Such indecision not only threatens the security of energy supply in the long run but also destroys much needed short term economic benefit and job creation."

InfraStrata also said that the UK has an energy security problem, with less than 2% of its annual gas demand kept in storage - compared with 25% in EU member states.

The company said: "This leaves little system flexibility for peaks in demand caused by emergency disruptions as witnessed during the 'Beast from the East'; such events are likely to become more frequent as a result of increased climate change related weather extremities."

Daera has been asked for a response.