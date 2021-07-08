Warrenpoint brewery relocates ‘taproom’ event after licence was rejected in court

A Co Down brewery has been forced to relocate a ‘taproom’ event as their licence was refused in court.

Warrenpoint’s Mourne Mountains Brewery had planned to host a taproom on Saturday from 2pm to 11pm in its own microbrewery.

Instead, the brewery has been forced to move venue to the nearby Ye Old Ship Inn, where the “tap takeover” will be held in the pub’s beer garden.

Organisers said six of their beers will be available on tap for customers to enjoy, with the event taking place on Saturday July 10 from noon until 7pm.

Earlier on Thursday, the craft beer company said their taproom licence was refused in court and they had been left with no choice but to cancel the event.

“We will make a new application and notify you of any taprooms,” said Mourne Mountains Brewery. “Thank you for your support.”

Company founder Connaire McGreevy tweeted his annoyance at the decision and said: “Enough hammer blows this last 18 months.”

The court decision comes after new licencing laws in Northern Ireland will extend the opening times for pubs and clubs.

The reforms include the removal of restrictions that currently limit trading hours over the Easter period.

They would also pave the way for certain licenced premises to be able to serve alcohol for an extra hour up to 104 times a year.

This would allow alcohol to be served to 2am at weekends.

The majority of the changes in the legislation are expected to take effect from October 1 2021, in order that hospitality venues can utilise the extended hours in the run up to the Christmas period.