Waste management firm makes major investment

A Northern Ireland waste management company has announced a major investment in a plant manufactured by CDE in Cookstown.

The plant, which can process 50 tonnes of waste per hour, has been commissioned at Skipway Waste Management & Recycling’s processing site in Dunmurry.

The recently-commissioned plant is helping Skipway to divert up to 95% of a certain type of waste material, known as trommel fines, away from landfill.

As a by-product, it produces sand for making concrete and other aggregates.

It will be the focus of an open day next week when CDE will welcome industry representatives to its site in Monkstown outside Belfast, followed by a trip to see Skipway’s new plant in action.

Skipway director Trevor Heatrick said: “By putting trommel fines through a wet processing plant the clean sand and aggregates recovered can be resold and reused in the secondary aggregates market.

“This minimises disposal costs, as well as closing the loop on challenging waste streams to create a more circular economy and generating additional revenue for our business.”

He said Northern Ireland needed to find new ways of managing its waste.

“Landfill void space is finite and it’s running out, so we all need to play our part in ensuring it is utilised for materials that can’t be recycled and reused.

“What this partnership with CDE demonstrates is that the technology and expertise exists in the local market to process and turn waste into resource.”

CDE is a major provider of wet processing equipment for recycling operations, quarries, and mines on the global market.

Fergal Campbell, its business development manager, said: “At CDE, we’re passionate about contributing to a circular economy and equipping our customers with the technology they need to play their part.

“Over our 30-year history, we have commissioned over 2,000 projects in over 100 countries.

“Our proven washing solutions are building a greener future around the world and while we are very proud of the global reach of our solutions, we are also proud to support companies like Skipway who are innovating and investing in a world-class facility in our local market.”

CDE recently reported a 51% jump in turnover to £97.3m for 2021, despite acknowledged pricing pressures facing the business.

As well as strong growth in turnover, the business also reported a 24% increase in pre-tax profits to £7.2m.

But it said wider economic pressures had led to pricing pressures.

“The company aims to offset any such risks through product pricing strategies, cost reduction initiatives and efficiency improvements.”