Waste not: Bryson Recycling initiative will help the vulnerable

Bryson Recycling has pledged to help the most vulnerable affected by Covid-19 this winter through a charity initiative involving more than 180,000 households across Northern Ireland.

The 'Recycling Rewards' bring together Bryson and three partners, Huhtamaki in Lurgan, Cherry Pipes in Dungannon and Encirc in Fermanagh. Households across five council areas are encouraged to recycle more and for every tonne collected, the partners donate £1 to the nominated charity.

This year's charity partner is the 'Bryson Fund', delivered by the Bryson Charitable Group.

Jo Marley, director at Bryson Care said: "We are working with community groups to identify the most vulnerable in society and feel it is our duty to look after those who need access to our services.

"Each year we help over 30,000 people and the fund aims to provide further assistance during the health crisis."